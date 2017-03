Vouchers effectively scrapped if family only -Boeri (2)

Rome, March 15 - Tito Boeri, the head of pensions and social-security agency INPS, said Wednesday that the idea of limiting controversial work vouchers to pay for occasional work so they could only be used by households would effectively mean scrapping the system. "(Limiting the vouchers to families) amounts to cancelling this institution," Boeri said. "You might as well scrap them completely. Today only 3% of vouchers are used directly by families". Meanwhile sources within the governing majority said the government was thinking of scrapping the vouchers completely in order to avert a May 28 referendum on their use. It is also reportedly weighing changes to contract law to avert a second referendum on that date, both sponsored by Italy's biggest and most leftwing trade union, CGIL.