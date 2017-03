Searches at Naples courthouse in Romeo probe (2)

Naples, March 15 - Carabinieri police on Wednesday searched an office at the Naples courthouse to gather evidence for a probe into contracts for companies belonging to Campania businessman Alfredo Romeo. One of Romeo's companies has the cleaning-and-maintenance contract for the courthouse. The office searched was that of Emanuele Caldarera, the courthouse's cleaning-and-maintenance head, who is also under investigation, sources said. Investigations suspect that Caldarera requested that his daughter be hired at one of Romeo's companies to release payments for a Romeo Gestioni that had been frozen by a predecessor. Romeo was arrested at the start of this month in a probe into alleged corruption linked to civil service procurement agency CONSIP. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi's father Tiziano and Sports Minister Luca Lotti are also under investigation in the probe.