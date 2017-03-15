Soccer: Agnelli 'never phoned' 'Ndrangheta boss (5)

Rome, March 15 - Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli never phoned alleged Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia boss Rocco Dominello over tickets, Juve lawyer Luigi Chiappero told the parliamentary anti-mafia commission Wednesday, adding that his boss will come to give evidence in person. "There is no wiretap that regards the Juventus chairman, never any reference to a meeting, never," said Chiappero. "There are two phone calls between the chairman and Alessandro D'Angelo, the (Juve) security manager, and six phone calls in which third parties speak of the chairman in a way that is irrelevant to the tickets," he said, noting that, at the time of the wiretapped conversations, Dominello had no criminal record. Dominello appeared to be a "more reasonable interlocutor" than ultra hard-core fans on ticketing matters, Chiappero said, adding that the DIGOS security police "have always been on our side" in probes into alleged mafia infiltration of the ultra groups. Commission Chair Rosy Bindi said "we are worried about the phenomenon" of alleged ticket provisions for mafia members. Chiappero denied this had ever happened. Agnelli is "totally" willing to testify to the parliamentary anti-mafia commission on the alleged 'Ndrangheta infiltration of Juve fan circles, Chiappero said. "There is total and full willingness by our chairman to come here and give his contribution," Chiappero told the commission. Agnelli will be quizzed by the commission at a later date, Bondi said after Chiappero testified. "We clarified that the Juventus chairman will come, we had not been sure of that before," said Bindi, adding that "the whole case shows that the force of mafias lies in their being under-estimated". Agnelli was recently alleged to have had "contacts" with suspected 'Ndrangheta clan head Dominello over ticketing. He has denied the accusations.