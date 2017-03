Amatrice residents protest at house delivery ceremony

Amatrice, March 15 - Residents of Amatrice on Wednesday protested at a ceremony in which the first 25 prefab homes were handed over for those left homeless by a devastating August earthquake. "We're tired, it's taken seven months to deliver these houses, which aren't houses," said Rita D'Annibale. "No one listens to the citizens. I'm more than angry. It's taken seven months to get 25 little houses, which are actually containers disguised as houses".