Soccer: Agnelli 'never phoned' 'Ndrangheta boss (2)

Rome
15/03/2017
Rome, March 15 - Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli never phoned alleged Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia boss Rocco Dominello over tickets, Juve lawyer Luigi Chiappero told the parliamentary anti-mafia commission Wednesday. "There is no wiretap that regards the Juventus chairman, never any reference to a meeting, never," said Chiappero. "There are two phone calls between the chairman and Alessandro D'Angelo, the (Juve) security manager, and six phone calls in which third parties speak of the chairman in a way that is irrelevant to the tickets," he said, noting that, at the time of the wiretapped conversations, Dominello had no criminal record. Commission Chair Rosy Bindi said "we are worried about the phenomenon" of alleged ticket provisions for mafia members. Chiappero denied this had ever happened.
