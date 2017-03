Homicide-suicide in van-lorry crash - prosecutors (2)

Pordenone, March 15 - Prosecutors are probing Monday's head-on crash between a van and a lorry near Pordenone as a likely homicide-suicide involving three deaths, judicial sources said Wednesday. The van driver, 45-year-old Cristiano Dipaolantonio, deliberately drove the van containing himself and his wife into the path of the lorry, whose driver was also killed, the sources said. The crash took place on a fast stretch of road between Cimpello and Sequals. photo: scene of the crash