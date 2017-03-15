Forza Italia MP, ex-supreme court judge in health probe

Rome, March 15 - Antonio Angelucci, an MP for ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, and Franco Amedeo, a former magistrate with the supreme Court of Cassation, are among 19 people under investigation in relation to alleged corruption in Rome health contracts, sources said Wednesday. The former is suspected of influence peddling and the latter is probed for alleged corruption, sources said. Carabinieri police arrested nine people in relation to the Rome probe into alleged corruption and bid-rigging in contracts for maintenance work at health facilities in the capital. The arrested people are made up of health authorities officials, entrepreneurs and the manager of a laboratory for clinical tests. Two health authority officials and the lab chief were taken to jail while the other six were put under house arrest. A central Rome authority head, Claudio Cascarino, was caught on a wiretap saying of a 14-million-euro maintenance tender, ""I'm the king, I've got the whip hand"," police sources told reporters. Assets worth 4.140 million euros were seized in the probe, sources said. The assets allegedly correspond to illegal earnings made by the Diagnostica Medica srl firm. Another 330,000 euros was seized regarding alleged prolonged corruption activities.