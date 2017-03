'Guru' arrested for demanding sex, money to remove curse (2)

Turin, March 15 - A 'fake guru' has been arrested by Carabinieri police for allegedly demanding money, favours and, in one case, sex from two emotionally fragile women to free them of curses using Indian rites, sources said on Wednesday. The suspect is a 69-year-old man from Turin. To lift the so-called 'macumba', the self-styled guru offered cathartic rituals based on traditional Indian medicine, including 'magic' sachets which contained commonly available herbs and spices, police said. The man, who claimed to be an engineer but was not in fact a graduate, "ably conned his victims, establishing a refined and subtle link with them, also via constant phone contact." said Turin prosecutor Armando Spataro.