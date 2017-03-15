Taxi driver, private cabbie fight over ride

Rome

Taxi man carried off on NCC car's bonnet

Rome, March 15 - A taxi driver and a private 'NCC' cabbie fought over a ride in Rome Tuesday night and both have been cited for public affray. The fight started after the NCC driver picked up a woman tourist a few yards from a taxi rank in Largo Argentina. To stop the private cabbie taking her away, a taxi driver jumped onto the NCC car's bonnet. The cabbie drove away and carried off the taxi driver along a few streets in central Rome, causing him bruises. Italy's taxi drivers are unhappy over the business that is going to NCC and Uber drivers and are staging a series of strikes.

