Eni will probably pull out of Saipem - Descalzi

Milan, March 15 - Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said Wednesday that the Italian energy giant is likely to offload its stake in oil and gas contractor Saipem in the future. "Probably," Descalzi said at the company's investor day in Milan when asked about whether Eni would pull out of Saipem. "But this is not the right time, from the point of view of the market and for our outlook".