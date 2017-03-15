Europe set to go back if it stands still - Gentiloni (3)

Strasbourg
15/03/2017
Strasbourg, March 15 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday that the EU had to start moving forward again or it risked going backwards. "At the moment the conditions are not there for enormous institutional leaps forward, but we have to get going again now, because a Europe that is at a standstill is destined to go backwards," he said. "The EU cannot stand still. It has the obligation to give citizens responses to the challenges that we have ahead". Gentiloni said it was necessary to prevent divisions in Europe. "There will never be a first-tier and second-tier Europe, a Europe of the east and a Europe of the west," he said. "We must avert the risk of new walls being built". Gentiloni said counties like Italy that are taking the brunt of the asylum-seeker crisis must be supported by the other EU member States. "If the countries on the front line in the management of migratory flows are left alone, there will be no faith in the future of the EU," he said, adding that the migrant crisis was one of the issues which the EU "has difficulty in finding a common response".
