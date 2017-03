Soccer: Juventus among best eight in Europe

Rome, March 15 - Juventus eased into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Porto in Turin on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 victory in their last-16 tie. Argentina forward Paulo Dybala converted a first-half penalty to effectively seal the tie after the Italian champions 2-0 victory in the first leg in Portugal. The spot-kick was conceded for hand-ball by Maxi Pereira to stop a Gonzalo Higuain's shot going in. The Porto defender was sent off for the offence.