Italy, Germany reach agreement on Fiat 500X emissions

Brussels, March 15 - Italy and Germany have reached an agreement over measures for the Fiat 500X diesel model, the emissions of which were contested by Berlin, the European Commission told ANSA on Wednesday. The EU executive acted as mediator in the dispute, which concluded on March 14 with an agreement between the two countries on the "need to take measures". Brussels stressed that this does not "compromise its role as guardian of the treaties" if EU rules are not correctly applied.