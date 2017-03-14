Rome

Alternative penalties for drug offenders - Orlando (3)

To prison

Alternative penalties for drug offenders - Orlando (3)

Rome, March 14 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Tuesday the government was working to "incentivise the use of alternative penalties to jail for drug addicts," after the Council of Europe put Italy top of its 47 members for the proportion of drug offenders in prison. "We have to think whether prison is the best solution to fight the drug phenomenon," Orlando said. Italy was the country with the highest proportion of prisoners in jail for drug offences in 2015, according to the Council of Europe's SPACE study, which was released on Tuesday. It said almost a third of inmates, 31.1%, who had been handed definitive sentences were in jail for drugs crimes. The data in the annual report photographed the situation in 2015 in the Council of Europe's 47 member countries up to September 1 of that year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Carambola sulla “18” muore 34enne, quattro i feriti

Carambola sulla “18” muore 34enne, quattro i feriti

di Alessia Antonucci

Sanità in Calabria, 600 assunzioni

Sanità in Calabria, 600 assunzioni

Ciclista trovato in fin di vita sull’asfalto

Ciclista trovato in fin di vita sull’asfalto

di Riccardo D'Andrea

L’assassino si è accanito sul corpo di Antonella Lettieri

L’assassino si è accanito sul corpo di Antonella Lettieri

di Margherita Esposito

Camion si ribalta nella chiocciola, il video live dell'incidente

Camion si ribalta nella chiocciola, il video live dell'incidente

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33