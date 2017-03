Soccer:Milan get off lightly for damaging Juve changing room

Rome, March 14 - AC Milan got off lightly after damaging a changing room at Juventus Stadium following last Friday's controversial loss to the Serie A leaders. CEO Adriano Galliani escaped with a warning while striker Carlos Bacca was banned for one match only after insulting a match official. Juventus, who are gunning for a sixth consecutive league title, beat Milan 2-1 in Turin with a controversial last-gasp penalty converted by Paulo Dybala. There were angry scenes at the end after the spot-kick was awarded for handball by Mattia De Sciglio, even though the ball hit him at speed from close range and it did not look intentional.