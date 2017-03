Stop Libya violence - France-Italy-GB-US envoys (2)

Rome, March 14 - The ambassadors of France, Italy, Britain and the United States on Tuesday voiced "strong concern" for the escalation of violence in the Libyan oil crescent and urged an immediate end to hostilities, according to a joint communique issued on Twitter. "The infrastrcutures, production and earnings belong to the Libyan people and must remain under the control of the NOC," the Libyan National Oil Corporation, they said. General Khalifa Haftar's forces regained control of two oil ports in Libya Tuesday, defying the internationally recognised government in Tripoli. photo: Haftar