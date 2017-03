'Election day' possible May 28 - Poletti (2)

Rome, March 14 - Holding local elections on the same day as two referendums on contracts and vouchers on May 28 is "possible", Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti told Sky news Tuesday. He said it was up to the interior ministry and cabinet to decide. Earlier the sponsor of the two referendums, CGIL union leader Susanna Camusso, called for them to be held on the same day as the local poll, so as to create a so-called 'election day'.