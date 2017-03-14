Rugby: O'Shea makes four changes for Scotland (2)

Rome
14/03/2017
Rome, March 14 - Conor O'Shea has made four changes for the Italy side to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday from the 15 that lost 40-18 to France at the Olimpico at the weekend. Italy are destined to get the wooden spoon but are hoping for their first win in the last game in this year's Six Nations after heavy defeats to Wales, Ireland and England. They will be looking to repeat their win from two years ago when they beat the Scots 22-19 on their home turf - their only win in the 2015 tournament. Tommaso Benvenuti comes in for the injured Michele Campagnaro at second centre, Maxime Mbandà starts in place of the unavailable Simone Favaro in the back row, George Biagi replaces Dries Van Schalkwyk in the second row and Ornel Gega comes in as hooker in place of Leonardo Ghiraldini. Here's the Italy squad: Padovani; Esposito, Benvenuti, McLean, Venditti; Canna, Gori; Parisse, Steyn, Mbandà; Biagi, Fuser; Cittadini, Gega, Lovotti. Subs: Ghiraldini, Panico, Chistolini, Van Schalkwyk, Ruzza, Minto, Violi, Sperandio.
