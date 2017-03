Montezemolo quits as Alitalia president, stays on board (3)

Rome, March 14 - Luca Cordero di Montezemolo on Tuesday quit as Alitalia president but remained on the board, a day before the airline management is set to approve a painful restructuring plan. Montezemolo said in November he would quit when the board approved the new business plan. The plan reportedly contains many job cuts as well as deep savings at the loss-making airline. Montezemolo's resignation will become official after a few more steps are taken, company sources said.