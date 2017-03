Woman's body found near Florence (2)

Florence, March 14 - A body was found in an advanced state of decomposition near Florence Tuesday, making it hard even to tell which sex it was, but police said they thought it was a woman. The documents of a 57-year-old Polish woman were found near the body, which did not show signs of violence, police said. The body was found at San Piero a Ponti, a hamlet in the town of Campi Bisenzio.