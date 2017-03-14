Rugby: O'Shea makes four changes for Scotland

Rome

Benvenuti, Mbandà, Biagi, Gega to start again

Rome, March 14 - Conor O'Shea has made four changes for the Italy side to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday from the 15 that lost 40-18 to France at the Olimpico weekend. Italy are destined to get the wooden spoon but are hoping for their first win in the last game in this year's Six Nations after heavy defeats to Wales, Ireland and England. Tommaso Benvenuti comes in for the injured Michele Campagnaro at second centre, Maxime Mbandà starts in place of the unavailable Simone Favaro in the back row, George Biagi replaces Dries Van Schalkwyk in the second row and Ornel Gega comes in as hooker in place of Leonardo Ghiraldini. Here's the Italy squad: Padovani; Esposito, Benvenuti, McLean, Venditti; Canna, Gori; Parisse, Steyn, Mbandà; Biagi, Fuser; Cittadini, Gega, Lovotti. Subs: Ghiraldini, Panico, Chistolini, Van Schalkwyk, Ruzza, Minto, Violi, Sperandio.

