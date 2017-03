Carminati funded pols with Finmeccanica cash - Buzzi

Rome, March 14 - One of the two alleged ringleaders in the Capital Mafia trial, former leftwing cooperatives chief Salvatore Buzzi, on Tuesday testified that the other alleged ringleader, former rightist militant and gangster Massimo Carminati, gave money to politicians using cash from aerospace giant Finmeccanica. "Carminati, on behalf of Finmeccanica, brought a load of money to national politicians," Buzzi told a Rome court. Finmeccanica is now known as Leonardo. Buzzi also said the majority of the graft in the case came from the C Line of the Rome metro system, still under construction. photo: Buzzi