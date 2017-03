Soccer:Captain who defended black teammate reports attackers

Tuirn, March 14 - The captain of a non-league side near Turin on Tuesday reported rivals who allegedly beat him up Sunday after he defended a Senegalese teammate from racist abuse. Gianluca Cigna, captain of Atletico Villaretto, told DIGOS security police he was attacked after a Terza Categoria game against Mappanese, another Turin-area club. Cigna is still in Turin's San Giovanni Bosco Hospital, where he is set to have a second surgical operation on a bone around his eye. He says he was punched and kicked by a player and the farther of another player.