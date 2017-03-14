Clashes at Rome university as minister attends conference (3)

Rome
14/03/2017
Rome, March 14 - Protesters clashed with police on Tuesday as Education Minister Valeria Fedeli attended a conference at Rome's La Sapienza University. Students let off flares and held up banners saying that people who had "destroyed" the university sector should not be allowed entry. Former education minister Maria Stella Gelmini was also set to attend the event. The protestors then tried to force a police cordon to enter the faculty where a conference in education reform was being held and scuffles ensued. Protestors also threw eggs and paint at police and were blocked again when they tried to enter the building via another entrance. Meanwhile, a handful of students inside interrupted the conference. Fedeli responded to a heckler, saying "you come to university to study, not to attack (people)". Police said they had identified around 40 people who took part in the trouble. She said "I have always been open to debate...and it's not with acts of violence that you're going to advance proposals for university reform".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Carambola sulla “18” muore 34enne, quattro i feriti
di Alessia Antonucci
Ciclista trovato in fin di vita sull’asfalto
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Clan Patania, condanne per 116 anni
di Nicola Lopreiato
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online