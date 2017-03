Sole 24 Ore strike over, daily set to come out Wed (2)

Milan, March 14 - An assembly of Il Sole 24 Ore journalists on Tuesday voted to end a strike that has stopped the financial daily coming out since Saturday, union sources said. As a result, the paper will be in news stands on Wednesday. The decision comes after the board on Monday put editor Roberto Napoletano on unpaid leave amid a three-million-euro misappropriation probe and put Guido Gentili in charge on an interim basis. Journalists at Il Sole had said they would strike until Napoletano stepped down.