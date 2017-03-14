Rome

Galantino 'sorry' so few attended living-will debate

Topic of great interest to so many people

Galantino 'sorry' so few attended living-will debate

Rome, March 14 - The secretary-general of the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI), Msgr Nunzio Galantino, on Tuesday told ANSA he was "sorry" so few MPs turned up Monday to debate a living-will bill in the Lower House. "It was sad to see so few people discussing such a delicate topic, which is of great interest to so many people", he said. About 20 MPs took part in the debate as the living-will bill arrived on the House floor. The recent case of DJ Fabo, a blind and tetraplegic former DJ who committed assisted suicide in a Swiss clinic, has highlighted Italy's lack of legislation on end-of-life issues. The bill, if approved, will enable people to go to a notary, a public official or a doctor to state how they want to be treated regarding decisions about whether to receive treatments, nutrition and artificial hydration. Galantino is CEI No.2, behind its president, Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Carambola sulla “18” muore 34enne, quattro i feriti

Carambola sulla “18” muore 34enne, quattro i feriti

di Alessia Antonucci

Sanità in Calabria, 600 assunzioni

Sanità in Calabria, 600 assunzioni

Ciclista trovato in fin di vita sull’asfalto

Ciclista trovato in fin di vita sull’asfalto

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Camion si ribalta nella chiocciola, il video live dell'incidente

Camion si ribalta nella chiocciola, il video live dell'incidente

Clan Patania, condanne per 116 anni

Clan Patania, condanne per 116 anni

di Nicola Lopreiato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33