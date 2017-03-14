Galantino 'sorry' so few attended living-will debate

Rome, March 14 - The secretary-general of the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI), Msgr Nunzio Galantino, on Tuesday told ANSA he was "sorry" so few MPs turned up Monday to debate a living-will bill in the Lower House. "It was sad to see so few people discussing such a delicate topic, which is of great interest to so many people", he said. About 20 MPs took part in the debate as the living-will bill arrived on the House floor. The recent case of DJ Fabo, a blind and tetraplegic former DJ who committed assisted suicide in a Swiss clinic, has highlighted Italy's lack of legislation on end-of-life issues. The bill, if approved, will enable people to go to a notary, a public official or a doctor to state how they want to be treated regarding decisions about whether to receive treatments, nutrition and artificial hydration. Galantino is CEI No.2, behind its president, Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco.