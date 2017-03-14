Naples police arrest 28 in Camorra operation (3)

Naples, March 14 - Naples police on Tuesday staged operations to execute 28 arrest warrants for people suspected of belonging to the Pesce-Marfella and Mele clans of the Camorra mafia in the Pianura district of the city, sources said. The police also seized money suspected of being earned through drug dealing in dawn raids. The arrested people are suspended of crimes including mafia association, criminal association for drug dealing, homicide, illegal possession of arms and extortion. Two women who managed the clans' finances were arrested. Police likened Rita Pepe, 28, partner of jailed boss Pasquale Pesce, to the Scianel character in the Gomorra TV series, because of the lead role she had assumed in the clan. Police said they had identified those in the Pesce-Marfella clan who ordered the murder, and those who carried out the murder, of Mele clan member Luigi Aversano on August 7, 2013. Separately, eight other arrests were made in the Naples area in a probe into drugs and protection rackets.