Voucher, contract referendums to be held on May 28

Rome, March 14 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government on Tuesday set May 28 as the date for referendums on whether to abolish certain responsibility limitations for public contracts and scrap controversial work vouchers intended to be used to pay for occasional work. Unions say the vouchers are being widely abused to pay for long-term and sometimes steady jobs instead of the occasional work they were meant to pay for. Susanna Camusso, the head of Italy's largest trade-union confederation CGIL, renewed her appeal for upcoming local elections in some Italian towns and cities to be held on the same day as the referendums. "It would be possible to hold the local elections at the same time as the referendum and not because we are worried about reaching the quorum," said Camusso, whose union collected the signatures for the referendum. "There aren't that many councils voting so it would be good for public finances".