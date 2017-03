Detention confirmed for man who burned homeless person alive

Rome, March 14 - A judge on Tuesday confirmed the detention of a 46-year-old petrol station worker who allegedly burned a homeless man to death on the night between Friday and Saturday. Giuseppe Pecoraro allegedly poured petrol over Marcello Cimino, 45, and set him alight as he slept on a Palermo street. He confessed to the crime to investigators but showed no remorse, sources said. The apparent motive is jealousy as Pecoraro was frightened Cimino wanted to lure away his girlfriend. The case has shocked Italy. Some media outlets showed video footage of the attack on Cimino, but ANSA did not out of respect for the victim and because the images were so shocking.