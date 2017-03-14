CGIL's Camusso renews 'election day' call

Rome, March 14 - Susanna Camusso, the head of Italy's largest trade-union confederation CGIL, on Tuesday renewed her appeal for upcoming local elections in some Italian towns and cities to be held on the same day as referendums on work vouchers and public contracts. The cabinet has set May 28 as the referendum date. "It would be possible to hold the local elections at the same time as the referendum and not because we are worried about reaching quorum," said Camusso, whose union collected the signatures for the referendum. "There aren't that many councils voting so it would be good for public finances".