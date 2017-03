Soccer: Lazio beat Torino to reclaim 4th spot

Rome, March 14 - Lazio beat 10th-placed Torino 3-1 at the Olimpico Monday night to reclaim fourth spot in Serie A, four points behind third-placed Napoli. The Biancoazzurri's goals came from Ciro Immobile, Keta Baldé and Felipe Anderson. Lazio have 56 points, two more than fifth-placed Inter. Leaders Juventus, going for their sixth straight scudetto, have 70, second-placed Roma 62 and Napoli 60.