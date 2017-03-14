Gang of bullies who beat, abused other teens busted (2)

Rome, March 14 - Carabinieri police said Tuesday that they have broken up a teenage gang that allegedly beat up, bullied, sexually abused and humiliated other young people in Vigevano, near the northern city of Pavia. Four were arrested and six others have been reported to prosecutors. The bullies allegedly filmed the attacks and posted them on telephone chats as trophies. The gang's favourite victim was a 15-year-old who, in one incident, was forced to drink until he got drunk, then taken around the town like a dog with a lead around his neck. That victim, described as "fragile" by police, was allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted. The arrested minors, three aged 15 and one aged 16, are said to come from good families, with parents working as professionals, shop-keepers and clerks.