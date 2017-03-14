Rome

Gang of bullies who beat, abused other teens busted (2)

Used attacks as 'trophies' in phone chats

Gang of bullies who beat, abused other teens busted (2)

Rome, March 14 - Carabinieri police said Tuesday that they have broken up a teenage gang that allegedly beat up, bullied, sexually abused and humiliated other young people in Vigevano, near the northern city of Pavia. Four were arrested and six others have been reported to prosecutors. The bullies allegedly filmed the attacks and posted them on telephone chats as trophies. The gang's favourite victim was a 15-year-old who, in one incident, was forced to drink until he got drunk, then taken around the town like a dog with a lead around his neck. That victim, described as "fragile" by police, was allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted. The arrested minors, three aged 15 and one aged 16, are said to come from good families, with parents working as professionals, shop-keepers and clerks.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Carambola sulla “18” muore 34enne, quattro i feriti

Carambola sulla “18” muore 34enne, quattro i feriti

di Alessia Antonucci

Ciclista trovato in fin di vita sull’asfalto

Ciclista trovato in fin di vita sull’asfalto

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Camion si ribalta nella chiocciola, il video live dell'incidente

Camion si ribalta nella chiocciola, il video live dell'incidente

Clan Patania, condanne per 116 anni

Clan Patania, condanne per 116 anni

di Nicola Lopreiato

Sanità in Calabria, 600 assunzioni

Sanità in Calabria, 600 assunzioni

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33