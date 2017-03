External editor for Sole 24 Ore - Moscetti

Milan, March 14 - Franco Moscetti, the CEO of Il Sole 24 Ore, said Tuesday that he thought the Italian financial daily's new editor should be hired from outside the organization. On Monday the board granted the request of editor, Roberto Napoletano, to be placed on unpaid leave amid a three-million-euro misappropriation probe. He was replaced on an interim basis by Guido Gentili. "My personal opinion is that it would be preferable to identify a person who has never worked for the Sole 24 Ore group," Moscetti said.