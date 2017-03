Child able to urinate after appendix replaces ureter

Turin, March 14 - A two-year-old girl is able to urinate autonomously thanks to a operation staged for the first time at Turin's Molinette hospital in which her ureter was replaced with the appendix. This made it possible for the girl, who was born with just one kidney and has a rare congenital condition, to pass urine from the kidney to the bladder via the appendix. As a result it has been possible to remove the tube that took urine out of her body and upon which her life had depended.