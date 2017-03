Street protests for legitimate-defence law - Salvini

Milan, March 14 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday said demonstrations were needed to make parliament pass a bill expanding the right to self defence against criminals. Legitimate defence is a hot topic after a restaurateur was probed for voluntary manslaughter after shooting a burglar dead near Lodi last week. "Many things are dealt with in parliament, (but) the law on legitimate defence has been stuck for four years," said Salvini. "Now it's necessary to take to the streets. That's why we'll be in Verona's squares on April 25".