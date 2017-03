Naples police arrest 28 in Camorra operation

Naples, March 14 - Naples police on Tuesday staged operations to execute 28 arrest warrants for people suspended of belonging to the Pesce-Marfella and Mele clans of the Camorra mafia in the Pianura district of the city, sources said. The police also seized money suspected of being earned through drug dealing in dawn raids. The arrested people are suspended of crimes including mafia association, criminal association for drug dealing, homicide, illegal possession of arms and extortion.