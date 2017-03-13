Rome

Institutions must be sensitive to disabled - Mattarella (2)

Writes back to two Sicilian tetraplegic brothers

Institutions must be sensitive to disabled - Mattarella (2)

Rome, March 13 - Italy's institutions must be "sensitive" to the needs of the disabled, President Sergio Mattarella wrote back Monday to two tetraplegic Sicilian brothers, Alessio and Gianluca Pellegrino, who had written to him asking for help. "You have raised a need that is not just yours but of a general nature," Mattarella replied to the brothers, who fronted a video of severely disabled Sicilians. The brothers recently forced the resignation of Sicilian regional family affairs chief Gianluca Micciché after he failed to receive them despite them waiting a whole day outside his office, while being filmed by the satirical TV exposé show Le Iene (Reservoir Dogs).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto per un selfie? La verità è nello smartphone

Morto per un selfie? La verità è nello smartphone

di Sabrina Amoroso

Carambola sulla “18” muore 34enne, quattro i feriti

Carambola sulla “18” muore 34enne, quattro i feriti

di Alessia Antonucci

L’assassino si è accanito sul corpo di Antonella Lettieri

L’assassino si è accanito sul corpo di Antonella Lettieri

di Margherita Esposito

Camion si ribalta nella chiocciola, il video live dell'incidente

Camion si ribalta nella chiocciola, il video live dell'incidente

Ciclista trovato in fin di vita sull’asfalto

Ciclista trovato in fin di vita sull’asfalto

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33