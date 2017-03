Taxi drivers to strike March 23 (2)

Turin, March 13 - Italian taxi drivers said Monday they will strike from 8 a.m. to 22:00 on March 23 in a continued fight against ride-hailing app Uber. The transport of the elderly, handicapped and sick will be guarantee during strike hours, they said. Taxi drivers have caused chaos in big cities like Rome with recent strikes, especially a six-day wildcat stoppage last month that culminated in clashes with police in the Italian capital on February 22. Earlier Monday Uber Italia wrote to taxi drivers asking for "civilised" talks.