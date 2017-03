MDP to file motion to strip Lotti of powers (2)

Rome, March 13 - The Movement of Democrats and Progressives (MDP), which recently split from the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), on Monday said it was set to file a motion in the Senate to strip Sports Minister Luca Lotti of his portfolios because of his involvement in a graft probe at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP. Lotti is accused of abusing his position by allegedly tipping off CONSIP chieg Luigi Marroni that there was a probe into the agency's contracts. Also involved in the probe, for alleged influence-peddling, is Tiziano Renzi, the father of former PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi.