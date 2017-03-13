Blood found on Lodi restaurant fence

Lodi
13/03/2017
Lodi, March 13 - Traces of blood have been found on the fence of a restaurant and bar where a Romanian burglar was shot dead last week, judicial sources said Monday. Police will now see whether the blood belonged to the burglar, 28-year-old Petru Ungureanu, or one of his accomplices. Ungureanu's body was found about 100 yards from the fence. An autopsy showed he died from a single gunshot to the back. Police said Monday they thought the shot had come from very close, appearing to support restaurant owner Mario Cattaneo's contention it went off during a struggle. One witness, a neighbour, reportedly said he heard two shots but this has not been confirmed.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Morto per un selfie? La verità è nello smartphone
di Sabrina Amoroso
Carambola sulla “18” muore 34enne, quattro i feriti
di Alessia Antonucci
L’assassino si è accanito sul corpo di Antonella Lettieri
di Margherita Esposito
Ciclista trovato in fin di vita sull’asfalto
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online