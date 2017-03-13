Blood found on Lodi restaurant fence

Lodi, March 13 - Traces of blood have been found on the fence of a restaurant and bar where a Romanian burglar was shot dead last week, judicial sources said Monday. Police will now see whether the blood belonged to the burglar, 28-year-old Petru Ungureanu, or one of his accomplices. Ungureanu's body was found about 100 yards from the fence. An autopsy showed he died from a single gunshot to the back. Police said Monday they thought the shot had come from very close, appearing to support restaurant owner Mario Cattaneo's contention it went off during a struggle. One witness, a neighbour, reportedly said he heard two shots but this has not been confirmed.