Romanian in fast-track trial for raping Australian tourist

Rome, March 13 - A Romanian who allegedly raped an Australian tourist in a Rome park near the Colosseum in October was sent to a fast-track trial Monday. Eduard Oprea, 40, is accused of raping, injuring and robbing the tourist, who was not named, in Rome's Colle Oppio Park. Oprea allegedly punched the woman in the face, raped her and stole from her a bag containing $5,000, 150 euros and a cellphone. The tourist suffered injuries to her nose, facial trauma and two broken ribs.