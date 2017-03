Soccer: Captain beaten up after defending black companion

Turin, March 13 - The captain of a non-league soccer team near Turin was beaten up by opposing players so badly he had to be hospitalised after defending a black companion from the rival team's racist insults, it emerged Monday. The captain of Terza Categoria side Villaretto was allegedly set upon by members of Mappanese, another Turin-area club, amid a fight in the carpark after the match. Mappanese denied the claims. The Villaretto captain was soon discharged after being treated for cuts and bruises.