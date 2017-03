Soccer: Chiellini fit to face Porto

Turin, March 13 - Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini was pronounced fit Monday to face Porto in a Champions League last 16 second leg in Turin Tuesday night. Juve hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg. Coach Massimiliano Allegri has warned Juve against complacency saying Porto was capable of turning around a 2-0 deficit in a similar way to Barcelona's record comeback against PSG last Wednesday. Barca's 6-1 win for a 6-5 aggregate victory, the biggest turnaround in Champions League history, "shows that there are unpredictable situations in soccer," Allegri said Thursday. "We're starting off 2-0 up (in the home leg at Juventus Stadium March 14) but nothing is written yet," said the Juve coach.