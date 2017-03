Buzzi says gave 21,800 euros to Bettini

Rome, March 13 - Alleged Capital Mafia ringleader Salvatore Buzzi on Monday testified that he had given 21,800 euros to centre-left Democratic Party (PD) MEP and heavyweight Goffredo Bettini for setting up a meeting with then former PD premier Gianni Letta. Buzzi told the court that the money was given to Bettini "also via bank transfers to cover his electoral expenses". Buzzi, former honcho of leftwing cooperatives, is one of two alleged Capital Mafia ringleaders along with former rightist militant and gangster Massimo Carminati.