Boy, 16, dies in window fall, possible suicide

(supersedes previous). San Benedetto del Tronto, March 13 - A 16-year-old boy died in a fall from the window of his home in this Marche coastal town Monday and police are treating the incident as a possible suicide. They have not completely ruled out an accident, judicial sources said. The boy was found by a neighbour early Monday in his pyjamas, showing that he had not yet got ready for school. The boy's parents are abroad. His mother will be back tomorrow. Police are trying to find out if he had problems at school, with his friends, or with his family.