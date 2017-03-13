'We forgive' says brother of killed burglar

Pavia, March 13 - The brother of a Romanian who was killed while burgling a bar-and-restaurant near Lodi last week said Monday that his family forgave the owner for shooting him dead. "I and my family forgive Mario Cattaneo before God," said Victor Ungureanu, the brother of 28-year-old Petru Ungureanu. outside the Pavia institute where an autopsy was taking place on the body. "We do not want revenge, just justice". The owner, who was injured in a struggle and said he did not mean to kill the robber, is under investigation for voluntary manslaughter.