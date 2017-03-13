Pavia

'We forgive' says brother of killed burglar

'We want justice, not revenge' says Victor Ungureanu

'We forgive' says brother of killed burglar

Pavia, March 13 - The brother of a Romanian who was killed while burgling a bar-and-restaurant near Lodi last week said Monday that his family forgave the owner for shooting him dead. "I and my family forgive Mario Cattaneo before God," said Victor Ungureanu, the brother of 28-year-old Petru Ungureanu. outside the Pavia institute where an autopsy was taking place on the body. "We do not want revenge, just justice". The owner, who was injured in a struggle and said he did not mean to kill the robber, is under investigation for voluntary manslaughter.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto per un selfie? La verità è nello smartphone

Morto per un selfie? La verità è nello smartphone

di Sabrina Amoroso

Camion si ribalta nella chiocciola, il video live dell'incidente

Camion si ribalta nella chiocciola, il video live dell'incidente

L’assassino si è accanito sul corpo di Antonella Lettieri

L’assassino si è accanito sul corpo di Antonella Lettieri

di Margherita Esposito

Carambola sulla “18” muore 34enne, quattro i feriti

Carambola sulla “18” muore 34enne, quattro i feriti

di Alessia Antonucci

Ciclista trovato in fin di vita sull’asfalto

Ciclista trovato in fin di vita sull’asfalto

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33