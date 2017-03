Uber writes to tax drivers, let's meet (2)

Rome, March 13 - The general manager of Uber Italia, Carlo Tursi, on Monday wrote a letter to Italy's taxi unions asking them to meet at a Rome conference centre next Monday to try to reach a deal after recent massive protests by taxi drivers against the ride-hailing app. "I think it is right to try the path of dialogue, opening a door to civilised and honest debate," said Tursi, according to a copy of the letter obtained by ANSA.