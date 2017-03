Dutch have our solidarity in Turkey row - Merkel

Rome, March 13 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday the Netherlands "has our solidarity and support" in a row with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after The Hague said no to two Ankara ministers holding rallies in Amsterdam. Turkish diplomats formally protested and also over the treatment of Tuirkish demonstrators over the weekend. The Hague, for its part, asked Erdogan to retract an accusation the Dutch were Nazis and Fascists, and warned its nationals who are in Turkey to be careful.