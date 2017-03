Living-wills bill to arrive on floor of Lower House

Rome, March 13 - The floor of the Lower House is set to start examining a bill on living wills on Monday. The recent case of DJ Fabo, a blind and tetraplegic former DJ who committed assisted suicide in a Swiss clinic, has highlighted Italy's lack of legislation on end-of-life issues. The bill, if approved, will enable people to go to a notary, a public official or a doctor to state how they want to be treated regarding decisions about whether to receive treatments, nutrition and artificial hydration.