Francis passes four-year mark as pope

Pontiff blasted gossip during visit to Rome district on Sunday

Vatican City, March 13 - Monday is the fourth anniversary of Pope Francis's election as the head of the Catholic Church. The Argentine pontiff's open, non-judgemental approach and his championing of the poorest and weakest have won him praise inside and outside the Catholic world. But opinions are divided about how much progress he has made on reforming the Vatican and the Church. On Sunday the pope reiterated his criticism of malicious gossip during a visit to the Rome district of Ottavia when asked when made him afraid. "I am scared of witches, but do they exist? No," he said. "But being a witch is something else. I am scared by the capacity of those who, with gossip, destroy other people behind their back. That is being a witch".

