Francis passes four-year mark as pope

Vatican City
13/03/2017
Vatican City, March 13 - Monday is the fourth anniversary of Pope Francis's election as the head of the Catholic Church. The Argentine pontiff's open, non-judgemental approach and his championing of the poorest and weakest have won him praise inside and outside the Catholic world. But opinions are divided about how much progress he has made on reforming the Vatican and the Church. On Sunday the pope reiterated his criticism of malicious gossip during a visit to the Rome district of Ottavia when asked when made him afraid. "I am scared of witches, but do they exist? No," he said. "But being a witch is something else. I am scared by the capacity of those who, with gossip, destroy other people behind their back. That is being a witch".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Morto per un selfie? La verità è nello smartphone
di Sabrina Amoroso
L’assassino si è accanito sul corpo di Antonella Lettieri
di Margherita Esposito
Carambola sulla “18” muore 34enne, quattro i feriti
di Alessia Antonucci
Ciclista trovato in fin di vita sull’asfalto
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online